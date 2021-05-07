Left Menu

NSUI launches free ambulance service for COVID patients in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:30 IST
The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday launched a free ambulance service to take COVID-19 patients to hospitals.

The facility will be available for all patients in Delhi from Friday evening and people can avail it by calling on 9756266887, 9560000910 and 9169515455, the union said in a statement.

The service was launched from Raisina road office of the NSUI, which is the party's student wing.

There will be two ambulances and these will have oxygen support, it said, adding that the service will be free of cost for coronavirus patients. NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said, ''In these difficult times, it is important that each one of us realises our responsibilities. Our 'Sahyog Campaign' is not just an initiative to help people in need but also a message for youngsters in society to contribute as per their capacity.'' He said that organisation it is already running this ambulance service in a few other places in the country.

The NSUI is already helping patients suffering from COVID across the country by providing them free food, oxygen cylinders and even medications, with the help of its student volunteers.

