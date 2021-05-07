Britain reopens travel from May 17 but to just 12 destinations

Britain reopens travel from May 17 but to just 12 destinationsReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:42 IST
Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just 12 countries as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.
Countries including Portugal and Israel made a green list of countries for low risk travel for people from England, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. The most popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece did not make the list.
