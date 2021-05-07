Left Menu

Britain reopens travel from May 17 but to just 12 destinations

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just 12 countries as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.

Countries including Portugal and Israel made a green list of countries for low risk travel for people from England, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. The most popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece did not make the list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

