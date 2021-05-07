Delhi govt to create oxygen pool in all districts, asks residents to donate cylinders

Delhi govt to create oxygen pool in all districts, asks residents to donate cylindersPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:45 IST
The Delhi government on Friday appealed to citizens to donate oxygen cylinders to a ''common pool'' being created in each district to supply the life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients in home isolation and meet the emergency needs of hospitals.
A bus depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in each district will serve as the hub, it said.
Residents can donate cylinders into the central pool by either contacting the DTC cluster depot at Rajghat on 011-23270718 or register on 'Covid Donation' on https://delhi.gov.in, the government said.
Patients in home isolation can contact the concerned district magistrate for empty or filled cylinders, an official said.
Filled cylinders will be provided in lieu of empty ones.
