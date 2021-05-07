Bank credit grows by 5.71%; deposits by 10.28%

Bank credit grew by 5.71 per cent to Rs 108.60 lakh crore and deposits rose by 10.28 per cent to Rs 151.34 lakh crore in the fortnight ended April 23, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended April 24, 2020, bank advances stood at Rs 102.73 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 137.23 lakh crore, according to Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 23, 2021 Bank credit had grown by Rs 5.33 per cent and deposits at 10.94 per cent, in the previous fortnight ended April 9, 2021.

In the fiscal ended 2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)