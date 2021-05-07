Left Menu

UK open to hosting soccer's Champions League final -transport minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:08 IST
UK open to hosting soccer's Champions League final -transport minister

Britain is prepared to host the final of European soccer's Champions League between English clubs Chelsea and Manchester City which is due to take place in Turkey, a country now on Britain's coronavirus travel "red list", a minister said.

"We are very open to hosting the final," transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday, adding any decision was up to European soccer body UEFA.

The final is due to be played on May 29 in Istanbul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against Dushyant Chautala

Farmers here on Friday protested against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new agricultural laws.As farmers protesting against the farm laws near two toll plazas on the Hisar-Chandiga...

Atlanta mayor says it's time to 'pass the baton'

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has announced she will not seek a second term in office, gave no clear reason on Friday but said the decision was a long time in the making and it was clear it was time to pass the baton on to someone...

Back in Brasilia, Lula lays foundations of anti-Bolsonaro coalition

Brazils leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is back in the political mix, laying the groundwork in Brasilia this week to challenge far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in next years election.The popular former union leader has ...

Row over Tharoor's advice to Surya; Cong leader clarifies he wasn't 'mollycoddling' offender

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday waded into a controversy with his advice to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya that many saw as going soft on bigotry, triggering a social media outrage which evoked a clarification from Tharoor that his in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021