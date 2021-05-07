UK open to hosting soccer's Champions League final -transport minister

UK open to hosting soccer's Champions League final -transport ministerReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:08 IST
Britain is prepared to host the final of European soccer's Champions League between English clubs Chelsea and Manchester City which is due to take place in Turkey, a country now on Britain's coronavirus travel "red list", a minister said.
"We are very open to hosting the final," transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday, adding any decision was up to European soccer body UEFA.
The final is due to be played on May 29 in Istanbul.
