As COVID-19 cases fall, Mexican capital to allow open-air events

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Mexico City will be able to attend open-air concerts and sporting events at limited capacities beginning next week due to a sustained drop in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

The new measures set to take effect on May 10 will include expanded access to movie theaters, banks as well as hotel-based conventions.

The open-air sporting events, at 25% capacity, can begin on May 12, while concerts and other entertainment venues, including some indoor events, can start on May 17 at 30% capacity.

