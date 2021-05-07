NC condemns ‘laxity’ in COVID testing at Kashmir’s entry points

National Conference (NC) on Friday condemned the administration for its “laxity” in COVID-19 testing at the entry points of Kashmir, saying this would hinder their fight against the virus.

The government has “thrown caution to the wind” as the travellers from the outside, mostly labourers, are not put to necessary filtration process to detect COVID-19 infection, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

He said passengers find an unfiltered entry into the state during night hours, which puts safety and wellbeing of the people living in Kashmir into jeopardy.

''It seems that the administration is yet to learn lessons from its previous slip-ups. It is expected that the administration changes travel standards as part of an aggressive retort to combat the virus,'' he said.

He further said, ''it is expected that the concerned authorities establish a 24x7 testing facility at Banihal to ensure a halt on the movement of unfiltered passengers towards Kashmir. The paucity of staff at the checkpoint is a bad excuse.'' He also asked why the government could not employ numerous nursing and other paramedical apprentices to boost up the testing rate across the entry points when retired medics and paramedics were being deployed to boost up COVID care.

''I hope the administration will address the issue on an immediate basis by exploring all options. At this juncture, when our medics and paramedics are already working pressed by increased walk-ins at hospitals, allowing non-local passengers to walk without screening will severely dent the ongoing efforts to combat the viral spread,'' Dar said. ''The slip-up can make way for other strains of COVID-19 to find way into the Kashmir division. I hope the administration will take an immediate call on the issue,'' he added.

