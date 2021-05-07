Left Menu

NC condemns ‘laxity’ in COVID testing at Kashmir’s entry points

The paucity of staff at the checkpoint is a bad excuse. He also asked why the government could not employ numerous nursing and other paramedical apprentices to boost up the testing rate across the entry points when retired medics and paramedics were being deployed to boost up COVID care.I hope the administration will address the issue on an immediate basis by exploring all options.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:19 IST
NC condemns ‘laxity’ in COVID testing at Kashmir’s entry points

National Conference (NC) on Friday condemned the administration for its “laxity” in COVID-19 testing at the entry points of Kashmir, saying this would hinder their fight against the virus.

The government has “thrown caution to the wind” as the travellers from the outside, mostly labourers, are not put to necessary filtration process to detect COVID-19 infection, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said in a statement.

He said passengers find an unfiltered entry into the state during night hours, which puts safety and wellbeing of the people living in Kashmir into jeopardy.

''It seems that the administration is yet to learn lessons from its previous slip-ups. It is expected that the administration changes travel standards as part of an aggressive retort to combat the virus,'' he said.

He further said, ''it is expected that the concerned authorities establish a 24x7 testing facility at Banihal to ensure a halt on the movement of unfiltered passengers towards Kashmir. The paucity of staff at the checkpoint is a bad excuse.'' He also asked why the government could not employ numerous nursing and other paramedical apprentices to boost up the testing rate across the entry points when retired medics and paramedics were being deployed to boost up COVID care.

''I hope the administration will address the issue on an immediate basis by exploring all options. At this juncture, when our medics and paramedics are already working pressed by increased walk-ins at hospitals, allowing non-local passengers to walk without screening will severely dent the ongoing efforts to combat the viral spread,'' Dar said. ''The slip-up can make way for other strains of COVID-19 to find way into the Kashmir division. I hope the administration will take an immediate call on the issue,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final

The ability for Turkey to stage the all-English Champions League final has been placed into jeopardy after England added the country to the list of destinations requiring mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on return.Chelsea and Manchest...

Modi govt stands resolute to help West Bengal fight COVID-19 pandemic: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan writes to CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PLB BJ SRY

Modi govt stands resolute to help West Bengal fight COVID-19 pandemic Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan writes to CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PLB BJ SRY...

Banks to function on three days in Kerala during lockdown

Banks, insurance and financial services, capital and debt market services and cooperative credit societies will function on three days in Kerala due to lockdown imposed to check surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official order. They ...

Farmers protest against Dushyant Chautala

Farmers here on Friday protested against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new agricultural laws.As farmers protesting against the farm laws near two toll plazas on the Hisar-Chandiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021