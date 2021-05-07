Left Menu

Delhi: 4 hospitals send SOS call for oxygen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least four private hospitals in Delhi sent SOS calls to authorities over shortage of medical oxygen on Friday. The healthcare facilities included Kukreja Hospital in Mayur Vihar, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road, and Irene Hospital in Kalkaji. Government officials promptly responded to SOS calls and supplied three D-type cylinders to Irene Hospital and Kukreja Hospital.

A tanker carrying oxygen was supplied to Batra Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, officials said.

Delhi got just 577 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 6, which is 59 per cent of the total requirement of 976 MT, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

The capital had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday, the highest so far, which had led to a significant reduction in SOS calls from hospitals.

