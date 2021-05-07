Left Menu

Karnataka imposes lockdown-like restrictions from May 10 to May 24

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced lockdown-like restrictions with more stringent curbs from May 10 to May 24 in view of the alarming rise in COVID cases.

There was already a curfew in place in the state from April 27, which was to end on May 12.

''The second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc across the state as the Corona curfew imposed in the state has not yielded the expected result in reducing the infection and death rate,'' the chief minister said.

''Therefore, the government has decided to impose a stringent measure to check the spread of the disease and death. Restriction will be imposed in the entire state from 6 am of May 10 to 6 am of May 24,'' he said.

All shops and commercial establishments, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during this period, Yediyurappa said.

Essential goods and services like food, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables will be available from 6 am to 10 am, he added.

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said there would be no restrictions on the movement of people dealing with health emergencies.

Also, no curbs would be there on the movement of essential goods and medical equipment, he added.

The government guidelines said that during this period, state and Central government departments engaged in providing essential services will operate.

Buses or the metro rail would not operate, but flights and trains would run as per schedule.

Autorickshaws and taxis would be allowed to ferry passengers only during emergencies.

Schools, colleges, educational institutes and coaching centres will remain shut,as also cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasium, stadia, auditoria, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres and community halls.

There will be a total ban on all kinds of social, political, sports, entertainment, educational and religious gatherings.

Also in force would be a ban on the entry of people in religious places.

Hotels and restaurants would be allowed only to give take way parcels Various ministers have been insisting that there be more stringent curbs as the existing curfew was not adequate to curb the spread of the virus.

The experts in the government formed Technical Advisory Committee on COVID had recommended lockdown like measures for two weeks to bring down cases and also minimise the stress on the health infrastructure and COVID warriors.

State health minister Dr Sudhakar told reporters at Chikkaballapura earlier that the curfews had not yielded the desired results and there was need for more strong measures.

Karnataka has been reporting close to 50,000 cases daily while fatalities touched an all time high of 592 on Friday.

The state now has close to 5. 5 lakh active cases, of which about 3. 5 lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

