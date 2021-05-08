BRO officials cycle 900 kms in Ladakh to create awareness on COVID-19

Left Menu

The Border Roads Organization BRO conducted several cycling expeditions over eight days, covering 900 kms, in Ladakh to spread awareness on measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19. These cycling expeditions covered a cumulative distance of 900 kms during these eight days, the officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-05-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 00:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) conducted several cycling expeditions over eight days, covering 900 kms, in Ladakh to spread awareness on measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The event was organised as part the ''Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'' and its 61st Raising Day. Such expeditions foster a spirit of adventure, sportsmanship and camaraderie, in addition to reinforcing a connect with the local population, BRO officials said. Members of Project Himank and Project Vijayak carried out these cycling expeditions in Ladakh from April 30 to May 7. These cycling expeditions covered a cumulative distance of 900 kms during these eight days, the officials said. ''This included high passes, snow covered mountains, villages and towns of Ladakh as well as remote habitations. The officers and men enroute the expedition spread the message on COVID-19 control measures and road safety,'' an official said.

