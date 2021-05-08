Reliance Power posts Rs 73 crore profit in March quarter

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.56 crore for the January to March quarter due to lower expenses as compared to a net loss of Rs 4,206 crore in the same period of previous fiscal year. Total income in Q4 FY21 totalled Rs 1,691 crore as against Rs 1,902 crore in the same period. At the same time, total expenses including fuel and finance costs came down to Rs 1,648 crore from Rs 2,334 crore in Q4 FY20.

For fiscal 2020-21, the company's consolidated net profit was Rs 229 crore compared to a loss of Rs 4,077 crore in 2019-20. Total income was Rs 8,389 crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 8,202 crore in the previous fiscal. In view of power generation being considered as an essential activity as also given the experience of sustaining its operation successfully during the pandemic year, the Group is confident of another year of successful operations with support from its power procurers and other stakeholders, the comapany said.

Reliance Power, a part of Reliance Group, is a leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. It has one of the largest portfolio of power projects in private sector based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts. (ANI)

