Normal life remains affected due to COVID restrictions in Kashmir

Normal life remained affected in many areas in Jammu and Kashmir on the tenth day on Saturday with the imposition of the lockdown in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Roads across the valley continued to wear a deserted look as public transport remained off the roads and markets were shut, they said.

The officials said in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force in many districts of the union territory.

They said while curfew was in place across the Kashmir Valley and in Jammu district, restrictions on the assembly of people were also imposed in many areas of the Jammu Division.

The officials said security forces have sealed several roads by putting barricades at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

They said only essential and emergency services were allowed.

The restrictions are being implemented strictly and action is being taken against violators, the officials said.

Police arrested 43 persons, lodged 12 FIRs and also realised fine to the tune of Rs 70,010 from 480 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir Valley on Friday, they said.

Besides, 24 vehicles were also seized in Budgam and Baramulla for violating COVID-19 norms, he added.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar, besides Budgam and Baramulla till 7 am Thursday.

However, the authorities in other districts of the Kashmir Valley also ordered extension in the restrictions first till Thursday and now till Monday morning.

