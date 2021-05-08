Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:26 IST
Free online therapy to beat COVID-19-related anxiety

A group of people in Rajasthan, including IIT-Kharagpur alumni, is providing free therapy to people to help them tackle COVID-19-related anxiety. Jaipur-based Sakshi Shah and her co-founder Lawrance Lovedeep, both alumni of IIT-Kharagpur, began their goodlives.in venture during the pandemic.

The campaign started on April 28 with a bunch of qualified psychologists who provide 30-40 minute free therapy sessions for relieving COVID-19-related anxiety. ''The therapy sessions are completely free. We have provided one-to-one anxiety relief session to over 100 people in English, Hindi and Tamil,'' Shah said. She said that this online help is available to people across the country. A few people from countries like Nigeria, the UK, Spain, etc. have also shown interest in seeking help.

She said that a 12-member team working tirelessly and promises to reach out to people within 24 hours of registering. They also take follow-ups from all their users about how they are feeling and if they need frequent help.

This service is available for free and can be availed by anyone by registering on the website, she added.

