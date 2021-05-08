Left Menu

Remdesivir marketing cos to supply 53 lakh vials for Apr 21-May 16 period to states/ UTs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 14:32 IST
Remdesivir marketing cos to supply 53 lakh vials for Apr 21-May 16 period to states/ UTs: Govt

Marketing companies of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, will supply 53 lakh vials of the antiviral drug to the states/UTs for the period between April 21 and May 16, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement on Saturday.

''The companies have been instructed to ensure timely supplies to all states/ UTs strictly as per the supply plan,'' it added.

In continuation to the allocation of remdesivir to states/UTs done on Friday, the company-wise supply plan of the drug for the period April 21 to May 16 has been issued to states/UTs. The plan has been prepared in consultation with the marketing companies, the ministry said.

To ensure smooth supply of remdesivir, the allocation of the drug to the states and Union Territories has been made up to May 16, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Friday.

As per the supply plan, while Zydus Cadila is to supply a total of 982,100 vials of remdesivir for the April 21-May 16 period to the states/ UTs, Hetero will supply 1,717,050 vials for the duration, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

For the period, Mylan will supply 7,28,000 vials and Cipla is to supply 7,32,300 vials of the drug to the states/UTs, it added.

While Jubilant will supply 4,45,700 vials of remdesivir for the period, Syngene/Sun is to supply 3,73,000 vials and Dr Reddy's will supply 3,21,850 vials of the critical drug between April 21 to May 16, the statement said.

Demand for remdesivir has gone up manifold in the country amid a massive spike in COVID-19 infections.

The government has already waived customs duty on remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug in order to help augment domestic availability and reduce the cost of the injection.

On April 11, in view of increased demand for remdesivir, the Centre banned the export of the injection and its active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) till the situation improves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

