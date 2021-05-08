Left Menu

CSB Bank posts highest-ever net profit in FY21 at Rs 218 cr; Q4 net at Rs 43 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:30 IST
CSB Bank posts highest-ever net profit in FY21 at Rs 218 cr; Q4 net at Rs 43 cr

Private sector CSB Bank on Saturday posted an all-time high net profit of Rs 218.40 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021.

''The bank recorded an all-time high net profit of Rs 218.40 crore in FY21 as against Rs 12.72 crore in FY20, an increase of 1,617 per cent,'' CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the last quarter ended March of FY21, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore against a loss of Rs 59.70 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, CSB Bank said.

Total income during the reported quarter grew to Rs 609.45 crore as against Rs 475.49 crore in the same period a year ago. Interest income moved up by 28 per cent to Rs 497 crore.

The full-year income too increased to Rs 2,273.11 crore in FY21 from Rs 1,731.50 crore in FY20. Interest income during the year was at Rs 1,872 crore as against Rs 1,510 crore.

Bank's asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.68 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2021 as against 3.54 per cent by end of March 2020. In absolute value, the gross NPAs or bad loans amounted to Rs 393.49 crore, compared with Rs 409.43 crore a year ago.

Net NPAs also fell to 1.17 per cent (Rs 168.81 crore) from 1.91 per cent (Rs 216.94 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were down in Q4FY21 at Rs 70.95 crore as compared with Rs 84.32 crore parked aside in the year-ago period. CSB Bank said its advances grew by 27 per cent mainly contributed by gold loan growth of 61 per cent. Deposits at end of March this year grew to Rs 19,140 crore as against Rs 15,791 crore a year ago, while the advances were up at Rs 14,438 crore as against Rs 11,366 crore. Total business has grown by Rs 6,421 crore or by 24 per cent year-on-year, it said, adding, thus in the centenary year the bank has grown a fourth of the total business it grew in past 99 years.

The lender said it has a comfortable liquidity position with liquidity coverage ratio of 210.39 per cent which is well above the RBI requirement.

''While the industry grew by approx 12 per cent in deposits and 6 per cent in advances, we could outperform by recording 21 per cent and 27 per cent growth in deposits and advances, respectively. In terms of overall business, bank has grown a fourth...We could also open 101 branches in this 101st year of existence. In terms of profitability, we could break all the past records by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark,'' said C V R Rajendran, Managing Director & CEO, CSB Bank.

He said gold loans, two wheeler loans, agri loans, MSME abd SME loans will continue to be the main focus areas of the bank.

While digital will be the main mantra, the bank also plans to add close to 200 branches to its network in FY22 so that there is proper mix of brick and click banking, Rajendran said.

''Though we may have to wait for a month or so to fully understand the impact of second wave of Covid-19, we are optimistic in our outlook to continue the good work in FY22 as well,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM

Indias role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Nare...

COVID-19: Cases against 200 people for thronging mosques in MP

Cases of violating COVID-19 norms have been registered against at least 200 people for offering prayers in two mosques in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.At least 200 people had gathered in Jama and Paltan ...

Asian Games bronze gave me confidence I can achieve more: Olympic-bound shooter Abhishek

Known as a hobby shooter in the initial days of his career, Olympic-bound Abhishek Verma says the bronze medal he won in the 2018 Asian Games gave him the belief that he can achieve much more as a marksman.A late bloomer, 31-year-old Verma ...

Senior KAS officer dies of COVID-19 in Jammu

A senior Kashmir Administrative Service KAS officer on Saturday died of COVID-19 at a hospital here, officials said, as Jammu district surpassed Srinagar to head the virus fatality chart among the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.Special S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021