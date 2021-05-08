EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab

The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options).'' AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)