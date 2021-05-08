EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab

EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jabPTI | Brussels | Updated: 08-05-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 15:57 IST
The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options).'' AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU Commission
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- The European Union
ALSO READ
EU Commission sees potential in protein-based COVID-19 vaccines
EU Commission launches legal action against AstraZeneca
EU Commission says it's launched legal action against AstraZeneca, accuses firm of failing to respect vaccine contract.
EU Commissioner Breton confident of 70% inoculation goal by mid-July
EU Commission approves 400 mln euros Danish state aid for renewable energy