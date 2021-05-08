Left Menu

India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 16:42 IST
India's role as major regional and global player will continue to expand: PM Modi and Portuguese PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India's role as a major regional and global player is set to expand over the coming years and its journey with the European Union in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation will continue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa said on Saturday.

In a joint op-ed piece in Politico, they said the India-EU leaders' meeting is an opportunity to expand cooperation in new areas of decisive importance for the development of contemporary societies and economies.

''India's role as a major regional and global player is set to continue to expand over the coming years, and a strengthened partnership would offer Europe an opportunity to diversify relations in a strategic region of the world,'' Modi and Costa said.

In the virtual India-EU leaders' meeting on Saturday, the two sides are expected to announce the resumption of negotiations for a free trade agreement after a gap of eight years, besides resolving to further broadbase their ties.

''The journey together between the EU and India will be continued and advanced as of tomorrow in search of new routes of political, economic and technological cooperation, with enormous potential for mutual benefits,'' the two prime ministers said.

Modi and Costa said the India-EU meeting will provide new impetus to the partnership that will have a positive effect on international trade and investment.

''The meeting is a chance to expand cooperation between the EU and India in new areas of decisive importance for the development of contemporary societies and economies: the digital transition, connectivity, mobility, health, the energy transition and climate action,'' they said.

The two leaders mentioned that the EU is India's biggest trading partner and the second-largest destination for Indian exports, adding the two-way trade has increased 72 percent in the last decade.

''It is the right time to resume negotiations toward an ambitious and balanced trade agreement capable of acting as a key driver for sustainable growth and jobs creation, both for India and Europe,'' they said.

''Apart from everything else, an EU-India agreement would send a powerful signal to the world in support of the benefits of international trade cooperation,'' they added.

The two prime ministers noted that a similar rationale applies to investment.

''The negotiation of an EU-wide investment protection framework would provide greater stability and certainty to companies from India and EU to expand their presence in each other's markets,'' they added.

Modi and Costa said India-EU relations have always been marked by mutual support and solidarity which was evident during the coronavirus pandemic when both have supported each other and the rest of the world.

''India extended medical supplies to Europe earlier and now the EU has extended assistance to India as it experiences a second wave of COVID-19,'' they said.

The two prime ministers also said that Portugal and India have always played a unique role in bringing the two continents together, both in the distant and recent past.

Modi and Costa also said that Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore travelled extensively in Europe in different periods of his life.

''The great poet was a staunch believer in the principles of mutual understanding between peoples and in India's mission to bring together the East and the West,'' they said.

''He wrote frequently about the meeting of Europe and India, to which he attributed deep cultural, political and even personal significance: "I have felt the meeting of the East and the West in my own individual life," they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MEIL to commission 30 tonne Oxygen plant in Telangana; Offers free O2 to hospitals

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd is currently setting up a 30 tonne per day capacity Cryogenic Oxygen Liquefaction Plant and it will be installed and commissioned at ITCs paper manufacturing unit in Bhadrachalam in a few days, sour...

Maha minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Saturday accused the neighbouring Karnataka government of interrupting oxygen supply to Western Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, and asked the Centre to intervene.In a statement, Patil, the Mini...

AIMIM or ISF no alternative; Muslims reposed faith in TMC to stop BJP juggernaut: Politicos

Muslims in Bengal have largely exercised their franchise in favour of the TMC, putting to rest all speculations over their voting pattern, as results showed that the AIMIM and newly floated ISF have failed to curry favour with members of th...

Soccer-Neymar extends PSG contract until 2025 - club

Brazil forward Neymar has signed a new contract with Paris St Germain that will keep him in the French capital until 2025, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from Spanish club Barcelona for a record transfer fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021