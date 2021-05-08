Left Menu

Amid lockdowns imposed by several states to check the coronavirus spread, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the decision should have been made by the Centre to avoid hardships to people. In a statement, the chief minister said several states have imposed a lockdown to tackle the problem and prohibited the entry of people from other states.A lockdown is more needed than ever to prevent the infection spread.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:20 IST
Decision on lockdown should have been made by Centre: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Amid lockdowns imposed by several states to check the coronavirus spread, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the decision should have been made by the Centre to avoid hardships to people. In a statement, the chief minister said several states have imposed a lockdown to tackle the problem and prohibited the entry of people from other states.

''A lockdown is more needed than ever to prevent the infection spread. It is my opinion, on the basis of previous experience, the decision should have been made at the level of the Centre so that the common people, including the labourers, face minimum hardships and at the same time, there is better coordination among the states,'' Gehlot said. The Rajasthan CM also expressed concern that the infection is spreading fast in rural areas. He said to stop the virus spread, a strict lockdown will be in place across the state from Monday. It is the duty of every citizen to follow the guidelines, the chief minister said.

The state government has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24. During this period, marriage functions, intrastate movement and MGNREGA works have been suspended. Only shops dealing in essential items will remain open during the period.

