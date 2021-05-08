Left Menu

Rupsi Airport in Assam gets regular flight under RCS-UDAN

Fly big Airline was awarded routes under UDAN scheme to operate flight service at Rupsi by the ministry of civil aviation through a bidding process to operate flights on Guwahati- Rupsi-Kolkata route and back, the AAI said.Initially it will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the airlines sources said.The operationalisation of Rupsi Airport will help boost the local economy of the Bodoland area and provide better connectivity to air travellers of Dhubri and adjacent districts of Bongaigaon, Kokarajhar, Goalpara as well as districts in the neighbouring states of Meghalaya, West Bengal and parts of Bhutan, AAI said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:22 IST
Rupsi Airport in Assam gets regular flight under RCS-UDAN

Regular flight services began at Rupsi airport in Assam from Saturday as part of the government's endeavour to link under-served and unserved airports through regional connectivity scheme routes, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

Rupsi airport is in Dhubri district os lower Assam.

The first commercial flight of M/s. Flybig airline on Guwahati-Rupsi-Kolkata route with 24 passengers on board landed today at 12:07 pm marking the beginning of new era at Rupsi in Assam and its adjoining areas, an AAI release here said.

Water cannon salute was accorded to the incoming flight by the Rupsi Airport officials as a gesture of welcome to the flight and the passengers were welcomed with the traditional Gamosa (scarf) before the flight departed for Kolkata at around 12.40 pm, it said.

COVID-19 guidelines were strictly followed.

AAI has re-developed this world war-II era air strip in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs 69 crore and the foundation stone for it was laid by chief Minister Srabananda Sonowal in Febriary 2019.

Spread across 337 acres, the newly developed airport has a terminal building measuring 3,500 sq m and is equipped with 10 check-in counters, an AAI release said, adding, the terminal is designed to manage about 200 passengers during peak hours.

The newly built runway is suitable for landing ATR-72 type aircraft.

A trial flight was tested and operational requirements were checked successfully on May 5.

Under the RCS-UDAN scheme affordable flying will be ensured for all, specially the lower income group population over short distances, the airport in-charge Jyotirmoy Barua said.

M/s. Fly big Airline was awarded routes under UDAN scheme to operate flight service at Rupsi by the ministry of civil aviation through a bidding process to operate flights on Guwahati- Rupsi-Kolkata route and back, the AAI said.

Initially it will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the airlines sources said.

The operationalisation of Rupsi Airport will help boost the local economy of the Bodoland area and provide better connectivity to air travellers of Dhubri and adjacent districts of Bongaigaon, Kokarajhar, Goalpara as well as districts in the neighbouring states of Meghalaya, West Bengal and parts of Bhutan, AAI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shooter Rahi Sarnobat praises clarity, confidence of young team-mates

Pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat, set to compete in her second Olympic Games later this year, says her perspective for Tokyo 2020 would be really different from her experience at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The biggest lesson I got from L...

MEIL to commission 30 tonne Oxygen plant in Telangana; Offers free O2 to hospitals

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd is currently setting up a 30 tonne per day capacity Cryogenic Oxygen Liquefaction Plant and it will be installed and commissioned at ITCs paper manufacturing unit in Bhadrachalam in a few days, sour...

Maha minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Saturday accused the neighbouring Karnataka government of interrupting oxygen supply to Western Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, and asked the Centre to intervene.In a statement, Patil, the Mini...

AIMIM or ISF no alternative; Muslims reposed faith in TMC to stop BJP juggernaut: Politicos

Muslims in Bengal have largely exercised their franchise in favour of the TMC, putting to rest all speculations over their voting pattern, as results showed that the AIMIM and newly floated ISF have failed to curry favour with members of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021