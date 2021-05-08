Left Menu

COVID-19 pandemic shines spotlight around role of societies, companies: Birla

It had engulfed the city in the middle of the placement season and many recruiters were reluctant to come to the city for interviews, he said.As many as 605 students graduated this year, including 405 of the flagship two-year post-graduate programme in management and 140 of the one-year post-graduate programme in Management for Executives MBA-PGPX, the institute said in a statement.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 17:24 IST
COVID-19 pandemic shines spotlight around role of societies, companies: Birla

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on not just the role of governments but also of societies, companies and individuals in creating better outcomes for all, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Saturday.

Birla was speaking at the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), which was organised virtually.

''The pandemic and the past 12 months have again shone a spotlight on not just the role of governments, but also of societies, companies and individuals in creating better outcomes for all of us,'' Birla said in his address as the chief guest of the event.

Birla, who is also the chairperson of the board of governors of IIMA, one of the country's premier B-schools, urged students to not think ''unidimensionally'' but also add ''empathy and humility'' to their thinking.

''The reality is that you can't build businesses with spreadsheets. The most detailed business plans this year unravelled in the face of factory workers falling sick,'' he said.

Supply chains came undone, as migrant labourers, who were silently powering them, retreated to their communities, he said, urging the graduating class not to get unidimensional in their thinking.

''I don't see IQ and EQ as binary qualities, but rather as complementary traits that make a personality wholesome,'' he said.

Expressing confidence that the collective human spirit will triumph over the pandemic, Birla said, ''Hidden behind the stories of loss and valour, agony and awe, ruin and revival, is the power of the human spirit. A collective spirit that has enabled us to wrestle with this pandemic for over a year now.'' Birla further said that with companies and consumers embracing digitisation, the pandemic also encouraged innovation.

The country's start-up ecosystem added 10 unicorns in our months of 2021, whose mix represents everything from interest in financial services to business enablers and need for human connectivity, he said.

Birla said the graduating class of 2021 is in a unique position, having had the ability to take a student's dispassionate look at a world in turmoil to step into it and leave their mark ''as a young leader whose intellectual appreciation of business problems is balanced by a compassionate understanding of the people involved''.

In his address, IIMA Director Errol D'Souza said this has been the most eventful year for the institute.

The PGP batch of 2002 had also experienced a similar turn of events, with the 2001 earthquake and the 2002 riots. It had engulfed the city in the middle of the placement season and many recruiters were reluctant to come to the city for interviews, he said.

As many as 605 students graduated this year, including 405 of the flagship two-year post-graduate programme in management and 140 of the one-year post-graduate programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX), the institute said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shooter Rahi Sarnobat praises clarity, confidence of young team-mates

Pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat, set to compete in her second Olympic Games later this year, says her perspective for Tokyo 2020 would be really different from her experience at the London Olympic Games in 2012. The biggest lesson I got from L...

MEIL to commission 30 tonne Oxygen plant in Telangana; Offers free O2 to hospitals

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd is currently setting up a 30 tonne per day capacity Cryogenic Oxygen Liquefaction Plant and it will be installed and commissioned at ITCs paper manufacturing unit in Bhadrachalam in a few days, sour...

Maha minister accuses Karnataka govt of blocking oxygen supply

Maharashtra minister Satej Patil on Saturday accused the neighbouring Karnataka government of interrupting oxygen supply to Western Maharashtra from a steel plant in Bellary, and asked the Centre to intervene.In a statement, Patil, the Mini...

AIMIM or ISF no alternative; Muslims reposed faith in TMC to stop BJP juggernaut: Politicos

Muslims in Bengal have largely exercised their franchise in favour of the TMC, putting to rest all speculations over their voting pattern, as results showed that the AIMIM and newly floated ISF have failed to curry favour with members of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021