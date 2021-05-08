NTPC assisting district administrations in fight against COVID-19

State-owned NTPC on Saturday said it is helping administrations of various districts of the western region with facilities like CT scan, ventilators, financial assistance, among others.

In a statement, the power major said ''it is rendering its support in the fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic''.

The Korba station has come forward to provide a CT scan machine for district COVID hospital to help in the fight against COVID-19, it said.

The company's Khargone station will be providing assistance for oxygen central linework for 20 beds in the government civil hospital Sanawad.

''All the stations and projects of WR (western region) II are actively collaborating with their respective district administration to render support in the fight against COVID-19,'' it said. From providing financial assistance to the district administration for procuring PPE kits and ventilators, NTPC Sipat is also providing Financial aid for setting up Covid care center at Masturi.

NTPC Lara has also come forward and has provided financial assistance to Collector, Raigarh for the purchase of the ventilator in view of SARS COV-2. Besides, masks, PPE Kit, hand gloves, head covers, sanitizers, thermometers are being distributed by all stations of NTPC in the western region.

