Left Menu

High-speed train services in UK disrupted after cracks found

High-speed train services between cities were affected, but suburban rail routes were still running.Hitachi Rail has apologized for the disruption caused.We are working with all partners to resolve this issue as quickly and safely as possible, a spokesperson said.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:24 IST
High-speed train services in UK disrupted after cracks found
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Passengers faced significant travel disruption Saturday in Britain as a number of high-speed trains were taken out of service to undergo precautionary checks for cracks.

Network Rail, which runs the nation's tracks, said cracks were discovered on several Hitachi 800 trains. The trains are used by several train operators, including Great Western Railway, which serves passengers between London and the west of England and south Wales, and London North Eastern Railway, which connects links Edinburgh and London.

"There's a crack that's been spotted, and as a result of that — as a precaution — we're checking all the trains, and while that's taking place it's better that they're not used,'' a spokesperson for the network said.

It was unclear specifically where the cracks were found and whether the inspections will also interfere with train services on Sunday. High-speed train services between cities were affected, but suburban rail routes were still running.

Hitachi Rail has apologized for the disruption caused.

"We are working with all partners to resolve this issue as quickly and safely as possible,'' a spokesperson said. "We would like to offer our sincerest apologies to passengers for the impact this may be causing for their travel plans." Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said the trains "must not be allowed back into service until we are 100 certain these trains are safe." He said passengers should not be charged extra in the future to cover the cost of any needed repairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious and comprehensive trade pact: MEA after India-EU summit.

India and EU agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious and comprehensive trade pact MEA after India-EU summit....

Bomb kills at least 25 people near school in Afghan capital

A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said ambulances were rushing to the scene of the blast n...

Oxygen refilling facility for villages begins May 9: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority will begin from Sunday a facility to refill oxygen cylinders of COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation in villages here, according to an official statement.The decision comes within days of a similar facility being ...

40-kg high explosive material, IEDs recovered in J-K's Doda

In a major seizure, security forces have recovered 40 kilograms of high explosive material along with several improvised explosive devices IEDs during a joint search operation in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021