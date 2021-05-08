Left Menu

Delhi got 488 MT oxygen on May 7, 30 pc less than required 700 MT for hospitals: Chadha

Delhi received 488 MT oxygen on May 7, which is 30 per cent less than 700 MT that the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to supply to the national capital, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:04 IST
Delhi received 488 MT oxygen on May 7, which is 30 per cent less than 700 MT that the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to supply to the national capital, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday. He said the national capital needs 700 MT oxygen everyday to maintain supply of the life-saving gas in hospitals, and 976 MT if they count other facilities like COVID Care Centres.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.

''Delhi received 488 MT oxygen on May 7, this is only 70 per cent of what we need to give to our hospitals. There is a big gap of 30 per cent in demand and supply.

''I would request the Centre to give Delhi at least 700 MT of oxygen every day as only then we can meet the demand,'' Chadha said.

He said, ''Yesterday, Delhi got 488 MT of oxygen, when Supreme Court is saying that Delhi should get 700 MT... This is 70 per cent of the amount determined by the Supreme Court to the Centre''.

The AAP leader said it was due to the better distribution management of the Arvind Kejriwal government, its MLAs, and its officers that the administration is somehow able to make do with 488 MT of oxygen against its actual demand of 700 MT. The national capital had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday, the highest so far. Chadha, who is also the vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board, said receiving 700 MT oxygen just for a day won't do the job and that the Centre needs to provide the supply continuously, as it is Delhi's right.

''Delhi has received 700 MT oxygen only once so far. This came after the SC and Delhi HC scolded the Central government. We had thanked the Central government for the supply then and told them that we need the same supply everyday.

''You just can't give it one day only. We cannot give patients oxygen one day, and not on another because we didn't get it from the Centre,'' he added.

Over the last seven days, Delhi has received 498 MT of oxygen per day on an average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

