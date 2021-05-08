Left Menu

COVID care coaches deployed at 17 stations across seven states: Railways

The Railways on Saturday said its isolation coaches to treat mild COVID-19 cases have been deployed at 17 stations across seven states of the country. The national transporter has also positioned 11 COVID Care Coaches with one coach serving exclusively for medical personnel and supplies at Ajni Inland Container Depot of the state and handed it over to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 19:37 IST
The Railways on Saturday said its isolation coaches to treat mild COVID-19 cases have been deployed at 17 stations across seven states of the country. At present, 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for COVID care with a capacity of over 4,700 beds, it said. A total of 60 coaches have been deployed in Maharashtra where at Nandrubar, 116 admissions were registered with 93 subsequent discharges by state health authorities. A total of 23 patients are utilising the facility, the Railways said. The national transporter has also positioned 11 COVID Care Coaches (with one coach serving exclusively for medical personnel and supplies) at Ajni Inland Container Depot of the state and handed it over to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, it said. While nine patients were admitted there, all have been discharged post-isolation. Recently, 24 coaches have been provided at Palghar and the facility is now functional, it said. Noting that 42 coaches have been deployed in Madhya Pradesh, it said the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi station near Indore. While this facility saw 21 admissions, so far seven patients have been discharged, it said, adding that at Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed, there were 29 admissions with 11 patients being discharged as per the latest data. As of date, 18 patients are utilising this facility and 302 beds are available at this facility, it added. The Railway has also moved 21 isolation coaches to Guwahati in Assam and 20 more to Badarpur near Silchar (N F Railway), the national transporter said. Earlier this week, isolation coaches were deployed at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur as well, it said. In Delhi, the Railways has catered to the demand for 75 COVID Care coaches with a capacity of 1,200 beds, it said. Fifty coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 coaches at Anand Vihar stations. While five admissions were registered, all have been discharged and a total of 1,200 beds are available here, it said. In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by the state government, ten coaches each have been placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad, totalling a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches). A fleet of more than 4,400 isolation coaches with around 70,000 beds have been made available to serve as isolation units, the Railways said, adding that these coaches have oxygen cylinders, charging units, refurbished toilets and all other amenities to make patients reasonably comfortable.

