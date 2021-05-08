India and EU to build joint infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa -New Delhi

India and EU to build joint infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa -New DelhiReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:02 IST
The European Union and India will build joint infrastructure projects in Africa, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Saturday, after the conclusion of bilateral talks.
India and the EU also revived stalled free trade negotiations, while also seeking closer cooperation to combat climate change, as concerns about China bring Brussels and New Delhi closer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- China
- Indian
- India
- Central Asia
- Indo-Pacific
- Brussels
- Africa
- The European Union
ALSO READ
US applauds India for stepping up its climate change commitment
US lawmakers expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in India, appeal for help
Muslim, Sikh, Christian groups applaud USCIRF for its religious freedom report on India
FEATURE-'Losing hope': India's COVID-19 meltdown exposes new front in digital divide
Americans advised to avoid all travels to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Maldives