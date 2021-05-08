Raj BJP chief demands special economic package for traders, folk artists, domestic helps

Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia on Saturday demanded an economic package for businessmen, shopkeepers, folk artists, among others, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP leader said traders, shopkeepers, folk artists, taxi-rickshaw drivers, daily wage labourers and domestic help are facing a financial crisis due to the restrictions imposed in the state to prevent the spread of the infection.

He said the restrictions have been in force in the state from April 17 to control the second wave of the novel coronavirus infection, and lockdown is being imposed from May 10 to May 24.

Poonia urged the state government to announce a special economic package for the above classes to help them tide over the present crisis.

