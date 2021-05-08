Left Menu

Raj BJP chief demands special economic package for traders, folk artists, domestic helps

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:31 IST
Raj BJP chief demands special economic package for traders, folk artists, domestic helps
Poonia urged the state government to announce a special economic package for the above classes to help them tide over the present crisis. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia on Saturday demanded an economic package for businessmen, shopkeepers, folk artists, among others, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP leader said traders, shopkeepers, folk artists, taxi-rickshaw drivers, daily wage labourers and domestic help are facing a financial crisis due to the restrictions imposed in the state to prevent the spread of the infection.

He said the restrictions have been in force in the state from April 17 to control the second wave of the novel coronavirus infection, and lockdown is being imposed from May 10 to May 24.

Poonia urged the state government to announce a special economic package for the above classes to help them tide over the present crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to choose its legislature party leader in Assam Sunday in presence of central observers

The BJP Legislature Party in Assam will meet here on Sunday to elect the next Chief Minister of the state, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority, a party spokesman said.The meeting is scheduled to...

Delhi likely to get remaining 18 oxygen plants from France later this month

The national capital has received three out of the 21 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA oxygen plants from France and is likely to get the remaining later this month, officials said on Saturday.The three PSA oxygen plants donated by France have...

Putin pledges support for Tajikistan as Afghanistan concerns mount -RIA

Russia is working on strengthening its military base in Tajikistan and will do all it can to support the former Soviet republic amid rising tensions in Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday. T...

Need to add food and water along with energy to tackle climate change, says Tata Chemicals MD

To address the challenges regarding climate change, there is a need to look at the issues such as water and food along with energy, Tata Chemicals Managing Director R Mukundan said.Besides, there is also a need for a very clear regulatory f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021