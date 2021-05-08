Left Menu

HDFC to off-load 0.62pc stake in general insurance subsidiary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:44 IST
HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender Image Credit: ANI

Housing finance major HDFC Ltd is selling 0.62 per cent of its stake in general insurance subsidiary HDFC Ergo to the foreign JV partner Ergo International for over Rs 236 crore to meet regulatory norms.

The Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) is required to reduce its shareholding in HDFC Ergo to 50 per cent or below as per an RBI directive.

HDFC has today entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 0.62 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of HDFC Ergo, the mortgage lender said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The agreement contains ''the sale of 44,12,000 equity shares of HDFC Ergo by HDFC, Indian promoter of HDFC Ergo to Ergo International AG, foreign promoter of HDFC Ergo,'' it said in the filing.

Ergo International AG does not belong to the promoter/promoter group of HDFC, it added.

The sale is expected to be completed by May 12, 2021, for a cash consideration of Rs 2,364,832,000 i.e., Rs 536 per equity share, HDFC said in the filing.

The total income of HDFC Ergo for the year ended March 31, 2021, was Rs 7,557.50 crore, which was 5.43 per cent of the consolidated income of HDFC. The insurer's net worth stood at Rs 3,253.55 crore which was 1.96 per cent of the consolidated net worth of HDFC Ltd. ''Subsequent to the sale, HDFC Ergo would cease to be a subsidiary company of HDFC under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013,'' it added.

