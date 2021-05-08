Left Menu

MP govt plane that had crash-landed was not insured: Congress

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government plane carrying a stock of Remdesivir that had crash-landed at Gwalior airport was not insured and officers responsible for this lapse are being shielded, the Congress alleged on Saturday.

The plane had skidded off the runway at the airport around 8.30 pm on Thursday, in which the pilot and co-pilot had suffered minor injuries, officials had said.

When contacted, MP Aviation director B Vijay Datta told PTI that the damage assessment is underway.

''Once it is done, we will be in a position to comment,'' he said when asked for his comment on the Congress' charge that the plane was not insured.

''The officers who did not get the Rs 65 crore plane insured are being saved. If a man does not get his car insured, he attracts a jail term of three years,'' MP Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said.

Stating the state's guests travel in this plane, he said not insuring it was a criminal offence.

''Passengers in the plane can lose their lives. The state government should take action immediately,'' he demanded.

