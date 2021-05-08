Left Menu

India committed to conclude trade, investment protection pacts together at early date: Goyal

This will also benefit both the sides immensely and bring strategic ties to the next level, he said.India and the European Union on Saturday announced the resumption of talks for a free trade agreement, eight years after its suspension, and agreed to launch negotiations for two key pacts on investment protection and geographical indications.These decisions were taken at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of 27 member nations of the bloc during which the two sides also unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership.These will be separate agreements and negotiated in a parallel track simultaneously.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:35 IST
India committed to conclude trade, investment protection pacts together at early date: Goyal
Talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goyal said the campaign does not mean being protectionist and closing doors to the world. Image Credit: ANI

India is committed to concluding negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement and investment protection pact with European Union (EU) together at an early date, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The proposed free trade agreement, officially dubbed as Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) between the two sides has been stalled since May 2013 as both sides are yet to iron out differences over several issues. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the EU–India Business Roundtable, Goyal said that both the regions should look at a comprehensive dialogue so that they can agree on a comprehensive free trade agreement covering all the tracks of trade in goods, services and investment protection. He expressed confidence that this should provide a significant and much-needed impetus to the economic engagement of both sides. This will also benefit both sides immensely and bring strategic ties to the next level, he said.

India and the European Union on Saturday announced the resumption of talks for a free trade agreement, eight years after its suspension, and agreed to launch negotiations for two key pacts on investment protection and geographical indications.

These decisions were taken at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of 27 member nations of the bloc during which the two sides also unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership.

''These will be separate agreements and negotiated in a parallel track simultaneously. We are also committed to concluding them together at an early date. I say this because I believe that investments and trade go hand in hand and just like you have significant interest in the investment agreement...India's interest lies in greater market access in Europe for our goods, and services,'' Goyal said.

The minister also said that investments are protected in India and the country has a strong judiciary and respect for rule of law, transparency in all decision making, political stability, and IPR (intellectual property rights) protection. There is no compulsion for any company to do technology transfer in India, he informed.

''We are actively working towards improvement in our ease of doing business rankings, in our competitiveness, de-bureaucratisation systems and making procedures simpler, opening up newer sectors for more FDI, strengthening regulatory practices,'' he said.

Talking about Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goyal said the campaign does not mean being protectionist and closing doors to the world. ''On the contrary, India wishes to open its doors wider and warmly welcomes businesses from across the world,'' he said, adding businesses can trust India to provide a multitude of investment and manufacturing opportunities.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said the government is currently ramping up vaccine production so that ''we can expand our vaccination coverage speedily''. He added that India can become a natural manufacturing base to make the products from European innovation, competitive in the world. ''Our trade is balanced and complementary. The basket of traded goods is highly diverse and technologically advanced,'' he said.

Speaking at the function, Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa too said that the decision to resume negotiations for a free trade pact ''is a very important sign'' because the negotiations had been suspended since 2013. ''Today India and the EU joint statement paves the way to achieve these goals. It gives renewed political impetus to our relationship,'' he said. He added that a more ambitious relationship between India and the EU will certainly have a positive impact on global patterns of trade, and investments.

About 6,000 European companies have a presence in Indian markets, he said adding ''it is now the time to realise the full potential of our economies...''. India's exports to EU member countries stood at about USD 54 billion in 2019-20, while imports aggregated at USD 52 billion. The main exports from India to the EU include engineering goods, ready-made garments, aircraft, made-ups of textiles, precious stones, pharmaceuticals and iron and steel, while imports include industrial machinery, chemicals, and diamonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin pledges support for Tajikistan as Afghanistan concerns mount -RIA

Russia is working on strengthening its military base in Tajikistan and will do all it can to support the former Soviet republic amid rising tensions in Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday. T...

Ghaizbad hospital raided over irregularities

Raids were conducted at a hospital here was following a complaint by a patient who was allegedly compelled by the management of the facility to purchase remdesivir from its medical store, police said on Saturday.A team of the integrated COV...

BJP to choose its legislature party leader in Assam Sunday in presence of central observers

The BJP Legislature Party in Assam will meet here on Sunday to elect the next Chief Minister of the state, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority, a party spokesman said.The meeting is scheduled to...

Delhi likely to get remaining 18 oxygen plants from France later this month

The national capital has received three out of the 21 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA oxygen plants from France and is likely to get the remaining later this month, officials said on Saturday.The three PSA oxygen plants donated by France have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021