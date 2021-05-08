Left Menu

Need to add food and water along with energy to tackle climate change, says Tata Chemicals MD

To address the challenges regarding climate change, there is a need to look at the issues such as water and food along with energy, Tata Chemicals Managing Director R Mukundan said.Besides, there is also a need for a very clear regulatory framework across the countries to tackle challenges and adopt the best practices adopted globally, said Mukundan on Saturday while virtually participating in a panel discussion on Climate in the EU-India Business roundtable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 22:44 IST
Need to add food and water along with energy to tackle climate change, says Tata Chemicals MD
“Exchanging the best practices and the policies will be very critical as India embarks on the next wave of transition to a zero-carbon economy,” said Mukundan. Image Credit: ANI

To address the challenges regarding climate change, there is a need to look at the issues such as water and food along with energy, Tata Chemicals Managing Director R Mukundan said.

Besides, there is also a need for a "very clear regulatory framework" across the countries to tackle challenges and adopt the best practices adopted globally, said Mukundan on Saturday while virtually participating in a panel discussion on Climate in the EU-India Business roundtable. "Its nexus of food, energy and water. It's not only the energy issue but we must include water issue and food issues and then we should look into the holistic solutions for climate change," he said.

He also stressed the need to add two elements for the businesses to be more successful - circularity, whether the circular economy should bring at the centre of the strategy and also extend the boundaries of the business to fence biodiversity. "Though in India there is discussion around growth versus sustainability, there is debate around climate justice but most of… we are no longer sitting on the issue of climate justice. Every country and company has to contribute and move forward and technology is available,'' Mukundan added.

He also highlighted that India has a large number of MSMEs and helping them with the transition as done in other countries as the US and Europe.

"Exchanging the best practices and the policies will be very critical as India embarks on the next wave of transition to a zero-carbon economy," said Mukundan.

While, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, who was also participating in the panel discussion highlighted the role of agriculture and said there is a need to collaborate on the best practices and financing it.

Puri suggested a partnership between Indian and the EU for the development of the agricultural sector.

"This partnership holds a lot of promise. On the supply side and we know what to do. We need to implement climate-smart agriculture and we have implemented that scale in 16,000 villages and we have got gas condition reduction of 45 per cent and farmers income has gone up by 35 per cent," he said.

This has also helped to address social equity also, Puri added.

"On the demand side, we need to manage agriculture more collaborative as the industrialised world does. It is very transactional today bringing lots of inefficiency and wastage. We need to also look at the diet patterns more sustainable," he said.

Farmers are small and they are exposed to a lot of risks associated with the transition from traditional to climate-smart agriculture.

"There are resources, which the farmers will require to buy the equipment and tools. Finance and derisking instruments and incentivisation of this transition, are critical components," he said.

According to him, India has a huge amount of degraded lands and nearly 25 to 30 million hectares are available, in which biodiversity can be restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China says its rocket debris unlikely to cause any harm; No plan to shoot down Chinese rocket -Pentagon chief and more

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin pledges support for Tajikistan as Afghanistan concerns mount -RIA

Russia is working on strengthening its military base in Tajikistan and will do all it can to support the former Soviet republic amid rising tensions in Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday. T...

Ghaizbad hospital raided over irregularities

Raids were conducted at a hospital here was following a complaint by a patient who was allegedly compelled by the management of the facility to purchase remdesivir from its medical store, police said on Saturday.A team of the integrated COV...

BJP to choose its legislature party leader in Assam Sunday in presence of central observers

The BJP Legislature Party in Assam will meet here on Sunday to elect the next Chief Minister of the state, a week after the ruling alliance won the assembly elections with a clear majority, a party spokesman said.The meeting is scheduled to...

Delhi likely to get remaining 18 oxygen plants from France later this month

The national capital has received three out of the 21 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA oxygen plants from France and is likely to get the remaining later this month, officials said on Saturday.The three PSA oxygen plants donated by France have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021