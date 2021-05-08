Left Menu

Lockdown in Puducherry from May 10 to 24

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:04 IST
Lockdown in Puducherry from May 10 to 24

Puducherry, May 8 (PTI): With the union territory of Puducherry witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, the territorial government on Saturday imposed a two-week lockdown starting from May 10, in a bid to curb its spread.

The Secretary to Government (Relief and Rehabilitation), Ashok Kumar, in an order, said the lockdown would be in addition to the night curfew already in force from 10 pm to 5 am the next day.

The lockdown was being imposed as there was no let up in the increased cases of coronavirus in the Union Territory, he said ''The lock down will be in force for two weeks from May 10 midnight to May 24,'' he said in the order.

During the period, beaches, parks, gardens would remain closed to the public, as also all places of worship and religious centres Petrol bunks, power service and water supply would function and banks would operate till 12 noon.

Industries and industrial production would also be permitted.

The order said people should remain indoors and not come out except for permitted and essential activities.

Their movement would be subject to verification of the purpose and their identities by enforcement agencies, he said.

Provision shops, vegetable sales outlets, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, meat and fish and cattle feed would be allowed till 12 noon without AC facility.

Shopping complexes and malls would not be permitted to function, as also tea shops.

Delivery of food and takeaways, medical services and newspaper distribution would be allowed.

Passenger buses can operate, but with 50 per cent occupancy.

Taxies can ply, subject to carrying a maximum of three passengers excluding drivers, while autorickshaws would also be permitted with a maximum of two passengers, excluding drivers.

For marriage functions, only 25 people would be allowed, and 20 in funerals.

Stringent action would be taken against those violating the lockdown rules, the order said.

The Union Territory on Saturday logged 1,703 cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 70,076 and the toll to 939.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open ...

3 arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators

Three men were arrested from west Delhis Janakpuri for allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Bharat Agarwal 42, Ishant Gosain 31 and Ranbir Singh 29, they said.Nineteen i...

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021