Left Menu

Delhi govt forms committee to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in mandis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:34 IST
Delhi govt forms committee to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in mandis

The Delhi government on Saturday formed a committee of senior officers to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the city.

The officers nominated as representatives in the committee will not be below the rank of sub-divisional magistrate or assistant commissioner, stated an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The committee will submit a detailed action taken report to the Delhi chief secretary by May 13, it said.

The order stated that the panel will take all requisite measures for ensuring compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour in all 'mandis' of Delhi as also for decongesting them so that social distancing norms and such other protocols are strictly followed. ''It will take all necessary decisions and actions for ensuring that all fruits sellers, hawkers and customers in 'mandis' are adhering to the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing etc,'' the order stated. The committee will also analyse the situation and take appropriate action for decongesting the markets through various measures such as staggered timings, allowing vendors on alternate days, removing illegal vendors and reducing the number of vendors and hawkers.

It will check if market authorities are taking all requisite actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These actions included regular sanitization, maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, and create public awareness on COVID appropriate behaviour, the order stated.

The committee's members will include functionaries of the Delhi Agriculture Marketing Board, representatives of police, district administration, civic bodies. Secretaries of mandis will be secretaries in the committee, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts on to increase number of oxygen beds in J-K hospitals: Dulloo

Efforts are on to increase the number of beds with oxygen support in hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir in the shortest possible time, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Saturday.Dulloo was speaking at...

UP: 7 held for selling pneumonia injections as remdesivir

With the arrest of seven persons, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that sold vials of injections used in pneumonia treatment packaged as remdesivir.Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatme...

Tennis-Sabalenka downs world number one Barty to claim Madrid crown

Aryna Sabalenka was in ominous form as she overpowered world number one Ash Barty 6-0 3-6 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Saturday. In claiming victory, the Belarusian gained revenge after being beaten by the Australian in the Stuttgart Open ...

3 arrested in Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen concentrators

Three men were arrested from west Delhis Janakpuri for allegedly black marketing oxygen concentrators, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Bharat Agarwal 42, Ishant Gosain 31 and Ranbir Singh 29, they said.Nineteen i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021