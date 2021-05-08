Mexico City mayor says families of train collapse victims to receive funds

Left Menu

The families of victims who died after a Mexico City metro railway line collapsed onto a busy street will receive about 700,000 pesos ($35,175) in financial support, the capital's mayor said on Saturday. Relatives of the 26 people killed in the incident would receive 50,000 pesos from the city, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told a news conference.

The families of victims who died after a Mexico City metro railway line collapsed onto a busy street will receive about 700,000 pesos ($35,175) in financial support, the capital's mayor said on Saturday. Relatives of the 26 people killed in the incident would receive 50,000 pesos from the city, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told a news conference. Another 650,000 pesos in compensation from the Metro train line would also be available, she said.

City officials were also working on a wider support program for the families that could include employment help, healthcare and education aid for victims' children, she said. "We are not going to leave them alone," Sheinbaum said of victims' families. "We are going to be with them and we are going to give them all the support they require."

The collapse of an overpass on Line 12 of the metro in southeastern Mexico City on May 3 also left more than 80 people injured. The Attorney General's office, its Mexico City counterpart and an external auditor, Norway's DNV GL, are investigating the accident, government officials said.

($1 = 19.90 pesos)

