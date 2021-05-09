Left Menu

M-cap of eight of top-10 most-valued companies zooms by Rs 81,250.83 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 10:23 IST
M-cap of eight of top-10 most-valued companies zooms by Rs 81,250.83 cr

Eight of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 81,250.83 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Only Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys took losses in their market capitalisation for the week closed on Friday.

Rest eight companies -- Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India -- emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 34,623.12 crore to reach Rs 11,58,542.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd added Rs 13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,66,950.71 crore.

The valuation of HDFC gained Rs 13,728.03 crore to Rs 4,50,310.13 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 6,213.06 crore to Rs 3,52,756.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed Rs 4,428.5 crore to Rs 4,19,776.85 crore and that of State Bank of India jumped Rs 4,239.2 crore to Rs 3,19,679.59 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance Ltd gained Rs 2,797.59 crore to Rs 3,31,436.67 crore and HDFC Bank witnessed an addition of Rs 1,323.64 to Rs 7,80,174.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 40,033.57 crore to Rs 12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 639.11 crore to Rs 5,76,228.85 crore.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent.

Reliance Industries was leading the top-10 most-valued companies list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

