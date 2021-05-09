Left Menu

India Inc steps up to shoulder COVID-induced challenges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 12:49 IST
India Inc steps up to shoulder COVID-induced challenges

Corporate India is stepping up to shoulder coronavirus-induced challenges by lending a helping hand through various initiatives like testing, vaccination camps, financial aid, medical help and resource access for COVID-19 care.

As the country battles with the second wave of the pandemic, companies are tweaking policies on loans, insurance and leaves to help employees take care of themselves and their families.

Apart from facilitating vaccination appointments and paid vaccination leaves, many corporates have updated the group Mediclaim policy to cover COVID-19-related expenses for employees and their families.

''We are offering COVID-19 Kavach policies for employees and their family members to meet COVID-related medical expenses, in addition to Group Term and Mediclaim cover,'' said Kristyl Bhesania, executive vice-president and head (human resources) at Tata AIA Life Insurance.

HDFC Life has taken initiatives like doctor on call, facilitation of COVID-19 vaccination, mediclaim e-cards and hospitalisation, said Vibhash Naik, head (HR, Learning & Development and Admin) at HDFC Life.

He added that oxygen concentrators are being made available in select cities.

''Medicines and laboratory tests at discounted rates are available for the employees through an app,'' Naik noted.

Capgemini has a centralised, all-India command centre that addresses the employees' and their dependent's medical emergencies and needs related to availability of hospital beds, ICU, ventilators, ambulance service, blood plasma donors, oxygen concentrators, and medicine requests.

The company has also initiated a Project O2 to provide oxygen concentrators for its employees and their dependent family members who have been impacted by COVID-19.

JSW Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Dilip Pattanayak said, ''At the plants, we have adopted staggered shifts, social distancing and restricted movement and the use of technology to minimize personal interfaces.'' The company is committed to bearing the cost of vaccination for all its employees, family members and associates and is ensuring that vaccination drives are accelerated at all facilities.

Bajaj Auto has taken various initiatives for its employees like COVID Care Centre, testing facility, vaccination camp and food provision to the needy. It said as many as 1,140 patients have benefited from the COVID Care Center facility at Bajaj Vihar, Waluj.

Besides making efforts to arrange hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services, companies have become generous and are taking efforts to provide support during such times.

''Considering increased medical expenses, ICRA has launched COVID insurance plan for employees and their immediate dependents.

We have also set up an emergency response team which will help in cases which require hospitalisation and extreme emergencies, this team will closely work with the Insurance company to make the process seamless for our employees,'' said Sheetal Sandhu, group CHRO of ICRA Ltd.

Companies are demonstrating empathy through various initiatives for the overall wellbeing of employees and even taking care of their families. Many firms have offered advanced salary benefits to employees who may require financial assistance. Some have also released annual increments and bonuses.

Judge Group India is providing vaccination support, advance leave and well-being helpline during the pandemic for its employees.

''The Judge Wellbeing helpline functions as a lifeline to provide advice, counselling, stress management, and coping with a difficult situation and is available 24x7 for support,'' said Abhishek Agarwal, president of Judge India (Global Delivery) at The Judge Group.

At Gaurav Bhagat Academy, all the employees had been ensured full insurance coverage. The company also organised a session for the team so that they could come to terms with the crisis and better deal with the anxiety or fears related to COVID-19's current wave.

''We have been taking several steps to support the staff members during these trying times. This has been a combination of financial, mental and emotional support,'' said Gaurav Bhagat, founder of Gaurav Bhagat Academy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Book gives insider's view of everyday life in Kashmir

A new novel provides an insiders view of everyday life and emotions in Kashmir Valley through a number of love stories.Life in the Clock Tower Valley is the debut book of Press Trust of India PTI journalist Shakoor Rather. Published by Spea...

British novelist Paul Pickering evokes India in new book

The elephant culturally symbolises India more than any other country and British novelist Paul Pickering says the pachyderm in his new novel has her roots in India.According to the author, his book Elephant is an affirmation of I am my voic...

DRDO's anti-COVID drug is safe, will help patients recover faster: Dr Sudhir Chandna

Dr Sudhir Chandna, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences INMAS scientist, on Sunday said the recently approved anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose 2-DG is completely safe and will help patients recover faster. 2-DG has been develo...

Maldives police say key suspect in Nasheed attack arrested

Maldives police said Sunday they have arrested a person believed to be the prime suspect in an explosion that critically wounded the countrys former president and was blamed on Muslim extremists. Police now have in their custody three of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021