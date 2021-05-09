Left Menu

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services to be shut

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended by another week, up to May 17 morning, and metro trains will not operate during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.Marriages can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:19 IST
Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services to be shut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended by another week, up to May 17 morning, and metro trains will not operate during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Marriages can only be held at home or court with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). ''There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period,'' it said. Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, but any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20. Although, the cases have come down and positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.

The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning. The chief minister also said that oxygen supply in Delhi has improved significantly in the last few days. Vaccination is also going on at a fast pace although there is lack of adequate vaccine stock, Kejriwal said. The DDMA said district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, authorities concerned will be responsible for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, mandis and shops providing essential goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Book gives insider's view of everyday life in Kashmir

A new novel provides an insiders view of everyday life and emotions in Kashmir Valley through a number of love stories.Life in the Clock Tower Valley is the debut book of Press Trust of India PTI journalist Shakoor Rather. Published by Spea...

British novelist Paul Pickering evokes India in new book

The elephant culturally symbolises India more than any other country and British novelist Paul Pickering says the pachyderm in his new novel has her roots in India.According to the author, his book Elephant is an affirmation of I am my voic...

DRDO's anti-COVID drug is safe, will help patients recover faster: Dr Sudhir Chandna

Dr Sudhir Chandna, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences INMAS scientist, on Sunday said the recently approved anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose 2-DG is completely safe and will help patients recover faster. 2-DG has been develo...

Maldives police say key suspect in Nasheed attack arrested

Maldives police said Sunday they have arrested a person believed to be the prime suspect in an explosion that critically wounded the countrys former president and was blamed on Muslim extremists. Police now have in their custody three of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021