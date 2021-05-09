Left Menu

Deepak Nitrite says effects of pandemic on domestic front to be visible once 2nd wave dissipates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:35 IST
Chemicals firm Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DNL) has said that while the global macroeconomic cues show most geographies coming out of the pandemic with cautious optimism, but the effects on the domestic front will only be visible once the second wave dissipates.

Sharing the company's outlook for the current fiscal, Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DNL) said the financial year 2021-22 begins with trepidation, in much the same way as last fiscal did.

''Global macroeconomic cues however show most geographies coming out of the pandemic with cautious optimism and increased demand.

''Effects on the domestic front will only be apparent once the second wave dissipates, but it seems clear that it has enacted a much deeper human toll than last year,'' DNL said in its investors' communication.

The company is ''well positioned'', having maintained or increased market share in all of its products, capital investments (which are a mix of upstream and downstream opportunities) and an increasing bias towards medium- and long-term contractual agreements which will enable DNL to better utilise its comprehensive manufacturing platform, it said.

The company has also undertaken brownfield capital expenditure (capex) to augment capacity for traditional product lines, it added.

On the company's performance in the 2020-21 fiscal, Deepak Nitrite Chairman and Managing Director Deepak C Mehta said that due to the volatility in the external environment, the best option for the company was to become more ''nimble-footed''.

During the 2020-21 fiscal, the company paid close attention to internal processes of people management, supply chain and operations and worked to maximise productivity wherever possible. The company gained value from these focused efforts, he said.

As always, the wide range of the company's products helped it to overcome some businesses whose demand was affected by COVID-19/ oil crisis such as fuel additives and paper chemicals, he added.

On investments, the DNL CMD said the company is investing around Rs 300 crore into products that utilised its core platforms for new agrochemical and pharmaceutical intermediates.

''The company has continued to develop its core technology platforms that include nitration, reduction and diazotization. It is investing around 300 crore into products that utilise its core platforms for new agrochemical and pharmaceutical intermediates,'' he said.

Introduction of new platforms, including fluorination and photochlorination, are also being undertaken. The new investment is expected to be completed by the second half of next year, he said.

The research and development investments have continued and the company is in the process of building a world class technology center in Vadodara, Gujarat.

''Looking ahead, I am confident that our efforts will continue to build a redoubtable balance sheet and brand equity which is in line with our values,'' he said and added that Deepak Nitrite will continue to operate with its 'People First' mindset, ensuring man and material safety.

For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company posted a 27 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 776 crore as against Rs 611 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's revenue rose three per cent to Rs 4,382 crore from Rs 4,265 crore in the said period.

Shares of the company had settled at Rs 1,803.10 apiece, down 4.61 per cent in its last trading session on Friday on the BSE.

