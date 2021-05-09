Left Menu

Exports rise 80 pc to USD 7 bn during May 1-7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 13:40 IST
Exports rise 80 pc to USD 7 bn during May 1-7

Continuing a positive growth, India's exports grew by 80 per cent to USD 7.04 billion during the first week of this month, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports during May 1-7 last year stood at USD 3.91 billion and USD 6.48 billion in the same week of May 2019, data showed.

Imports too rose by 80.7 per cent to USD 8.86 billion during May 1-7, 2021 as against USD 4.91 billion in the same period last year and USD 10.39 billion in 2019.

India's exports in April jumped nearly three-folds to USD 30.21 billion from USD 10.17 billion in the same month last year. Major export commodities which are recording healthy growth include gems and jewellery, jute, carpet, handicrafts, leather, electronic goods, oil meals, cashew, engineering, petroleum products, marine products and chemicals.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf said that the exports growth is encouraging and order books of exporters are healthy.

''I will urge the government to look into the issues of MEIS (merchandise export from India scheme). RoDTEP (remission of duties and taxes on export products) rates should allso be announced immediately to further push the shipments as profitability of exporters are getting impacted,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Book gives insider's view of everyday life in Kashmir

A new novel provides an insiders view of everyday life and emotions in Kashmir Valley through a number of love stories.Life in the Clock Tower Valley is the debut book of Press Trust of India PTI journalist Shakoor Rather. Published by Spea...

British novelist Paul Pickering evokes India in new book

The elephant culturally symbolises India more than any other country and British novelist Paul Pickering says the pachyderm in his new novel has her roots in India.According to the author, his book Elephant is an affirmation of I am my voic...

DRDO's anti-COVID drug is safe, will help patients recover faster: Dr Sudhir Chandna

Dr Sudhir Chandna, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences INMAS scientist, on Sunday said the recently approved anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose 2-DG is completely safe and will help patients recover faster. 2-DG has been develo...

Maldives police say key suspect in Nasheed attack arrested

Maldives police said Sunday they have arrested a person believed to be the prime suspect in an explosion that critically wounded the countrys former president and was blamed on Muslim extremists. Police now have in their custody three of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021