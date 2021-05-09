Left Menu

M&As rise 8% to USD 32.3 bn till Apr despite Covid wave: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:13 IST
M&As rise 8% to USD 32.3 bn till Apr despite Covid wave: Report

A massive 133 per cent jump in the proceeds from initial public offerings (IPOs) has seen the deal street on a near roll in spite of the raging second wave of the pandemic, with the value of mergers and acquisitions increasing by 8 per cent to USD 32.3 billion across 437 deals till end-April this year, says a report.

As many as 28 initial public offerings (IPOs) raised USD2.7 billion in proceeds till end April, which is a massive 133 per cent more than the same time last year, according to the latest data collated by Refinitiv, which is a global leader in financial markets data, and is an arm of the London Stock Exchange.

The deal street got the second boost from the private equity-backed deals which soared 110 per cent year-on-year with as many as 93 deals worth USD 5.9 billion, show the Refinitiv data. Cross-border deals saw a marginal 4 per cent growth, accounting to USD 14.3 billion across 124 transactions, while strategic deals declined a marginal 3 per cent to USD 26.4 billion across 338 deals.

On the other hand, equity capital markets jumped 23 per cent with as many as 62 issues and worth USD 8 billion in proceeds, but debt capital market saw a 27 per cent decline, according to the Refinitiv data.

The numbers show that the deal activity has not been impacted much by the second wave of the pandemic as the deals rose 17.4 per cent between January 1 and March 31 to USD 25.3 billion across 97 deals -- meaning April alone concluded deals worth USD7 billion.

Also, Q1 saw a massive 20.5 per cent plunge in deal volume from 122 deals to 97 transactions. Pharma, technology, real estate, consumer and energy were active sectors in the march quarter, according to the Refinitiv data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

Police on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Mondays ...

Thailand confirms 2,101 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok Thailand, May 9 ANIXinhuaThailand confirmed 2,101 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more fatalities on Sunday amid the countrys most severe coronavirus outbreak, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration CCSA. Of the new...

SC to hear plea for action against COVID protocol violation during Assembly polls, Kumbh mela

The Supreme Court will on Monday will hear the Public Interest Litigation filed by Noida-based Advocate-on-Record AOR, Sanjai Kumar Pathak, seeking directions for strict enforcement of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and for action against all...

Fifteen killed in landslide at Guinea gold mine

A landslide at an artisanal gold mine has killed at least 15 people in northeastern Guinea, the government said on Sunday. The disaster took place on Saturday in remote Siguiri province, 800 km 500 miles from the capital Conakry. The zone h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021