Delmos Aviation transports 2nd lot of oxygen concentrators from Russia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: delmos.in

New Delhi-based Delmos Aviation on Sunday transported the second lot of oxygen concentrators to Delhi from Russia for the Rajasthan government. The consignment of 300 oxygen concentrators was airlifted by Russian carrier Aeroflot on the Flight SU 232, which landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:10 am on Sunday, Delmos Aviation said in a statement.

Delmos, as part of the tie-up with the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL), has the mandate to procure, transport and deliver, among others, a total of 1,250 oxygen concentrators for the state from Russia, the company said.

The consignment will be transported by road and delivered to the Jaipur headquarters of the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation, it said.

The remaining 800 oxygen concentrators will reach Delhi in two tranches shortly, Delmos Aviation said.

