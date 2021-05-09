Left Menu

Fincare Small Finance Bank files Rs 1,330-cr IPO papers with Sebi

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Ambit Private Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the SFB on the IPO.The equity shares of the lender will be listed on BSE and NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:02 IST
Fincare Small Finance Bank files Rs 1,330-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Digital lender Fincare Small Finance Bank has filed preliminary papers with capital market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,330 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity share of the bank worth Rs 330 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore by promoter Fincare Business Services Limited, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

This offer includes a reservation for subscription by employees. The bank would utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements. Further, a small portion of the proceeds will be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the offer.

Under the terms of the RBI final approval and the small finance bank (SFB) licensing guidelines, the lender is required to list its equity shares on the stock exchanges within a period of three years from reaching a net worth of Rs 500 crore.

The Bengaluru-based MFI-turned small finance bank started operations in July 2017.

Before converting into a small finance bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank largely conducted business from two entities - Disha Microfin focused on the western region and the south-focused Future Financial Services.

On May 3, Motilal Oswal Private Equity (PE) announced that it has picked up a minority stake in Fincare Small Finance Bank through a secondary acquisition worth around Rs 185 crore (USD 25 million).

The investment was through India Business Excellence Fund-III, a fund managed and advised by Motilal PE. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Ambit Private Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the SFB on the IPO.

The equity shares of the lender will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC writes to RS chairman, LS speaker requesting parliamentary panel meetings be held virtually

The Trinamool Congress has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging them to let parliamentary committee meetings be held virtually to enable them to address issues of public interest amidst the...

In tense Jerusalem, flag-waving Israeli march to go ahead

Police on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the annual Jerusalem Day parade, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site. Mondays ...

Thailand confirms 2,101 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok Thailand, May 9 ANIXinhuaThailand confirmed 2,101 new COVID-19 cases and 17 more fatalities on Sunday amid the countrys most severe coronavirus outbreak, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration CCSA. Of the new...

SC to hear plea for action against COVID protocol violation during Assembly polls, Kumbh mela

The Supreme Court will on Monday will hear the Public Interest Litigation filed by Noida-based Advocate-on-Record AOR, Sanjai Kumar Pathak, seeking directions for strict enforcement of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and for action against all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021