Maruti joins hands with two NCR firms to boost production of oxygen generator plants

Output in May is expected to be 50-60 plants, MSI noted.The carmaker noted that SAM Gas Projects was being assisted by its vendor JBM.The company on its part is helping with all critical inputs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:18 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday said it has joined hands with two NCR-based companies to boost their production of PSA oxygen generator plants.

The auto major said it realised the critical importance of rapidly installing PSA oxygen plants, both to produce life-saving oxygen as well as reduce the immense logistical problems.

It was found that these plants are being made by small-scale units with limited resources or ability to scale up production, MSI said in a statement.

''We located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments and SAM Gas Projects. They were flooded with orders but had a capacity to manufacture only 5-8 plants a month. We decided to use our resources to help scale up their production,'' it added.

The automaker noted that it started talking to the two entities from May 1 and quickly reached an understanding with them.

''While technology, quality and performance, as well as all commercial matters, would remain the responsibility of the two companies, MSIL and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production. MSI's involvement would be on a no profit basis,'' it added.

Airox has its factory in Ahmedabad and SKH Metals, a vendor, is working with them, MSI said.

The company has been able to arrange new sources for Zeolite, an imported and critical material for a pressure swing adsorbtion (PSA) plant which would be now air freighted, it added.

''Compressors are another important bought-out component. Airox has already reached an output of one PSA plant a day and this number will be rapidly scaled up to 4 per day within May itself. Output in May is expected to be 50-60 plants,'' MSI noted.

The carmaker noted that SAM Gas Projects was being assisted by its vendor JBM.

''The company on its part is helping with all critical inputs. This company is expected to produce 20-30 plants in May,'' it added.

MSI and its vendors will procure oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use.

A separate company team is working to ensure that the plants when produced are installed and commissioned as fast as possible, the automaker said.

The top management of MSI is involved in coordinating and monitoring this activity and hopes that it will make some difference in the national fight against COVID-19, it added.

On Saturday, MSI announced to extend maintenance shutdown of its plants till May 16 amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The company had last month said it was advancing the annual plant maintenance shutdown to May 1-May 9, which was originally scheduled for June.

