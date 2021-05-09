Left Menu

MP: COVID-19 induced curfew extended in Bhopal till May 17

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:20 IST
MP: COVID-19 induced curfew extended in Bhopal till May 17
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The district administration on Sunday extended the COVID-19 induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital till May 17, an official said.

The curfew was supposed to be lifted at 6 am on May 10.

Enforced on April 12 given the rise in coronavirus positive cases, the curfew was later extended subsequently after every one week till May 10.

''The corona curfew is extended in the areas under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia town till 6 am on May 17 as per the order issued by district collector Avinash Lavaniyam,'' the official said.

He said essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions on the movement of people.

As of Saturday, Bhopal's COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,02,776 while the death toll stood at 788, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to increase oxygen, vaccine supplies

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the states oxygen quota and ensure urgent supplies of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.The chief minister raised these issues when Modi called him up to di...

25-bed Covid hospital set up in just 24 hours in Rajasthan's Barmer by modifying containers

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, a team of over 100 people set up a 25-bed makeshift hospital in just 24 hours in a nondescript village in Rajasthans Barmer district by modifying eight bunkhouse containers.Built entirely with the contribution o...

At least 68 killed in Afghan school blast, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 68, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to 165 injured and officials trying to identify bodies. Multip...

Gangwar complains about COVID situation in Bareilly, tells UP CM officials don't take calls

Union minister Santosh Gangwar has complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about COVID-19 management in Bareilly, saying officials dont take calls and government health centres send back patients for referrals from the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021