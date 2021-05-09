Man detained for ruckus in private Palghar COVID-19 hospital

A man was detained in Palghar district in Maharashtra for allegedly creating ruckus in a private COVID-19 hospital and manhandling staff over a dispute on a patient's bill, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Boisar, an official said, though he added that no offence had been registered against the man as yet.

''This man smashed a computer and manhandled the hospital's manager. The staff at the hospital, which is treating 35 COVID-19 patients, has demanded strict action failing which they have threatened to strike work. We are probing the incident,'' the Boisar MIDC police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)