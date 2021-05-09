SpiceXpress airlifts 9,600 oxygen concentrators to India from China, Hong Kong

Ajay Singh-owned airline SpiceJet's freighter arm SpiceXpress on Sunday airlifted 9,600 oxygen concentrators to Kolkata and Delhi from Beijing, Wuhan, Nanjing and Hong Kong.

The airline deployed both its wide-body and narrow-body cargo aircraft to transport these concentrators to India, SpiceJet said in a statement.

SpiceJet has airlifted over 27,000 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far, which have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations.

SpiceHealth has been working actively with state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen, the company said.

With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)