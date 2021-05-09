Left Menu

Delhi Metro services to remain suspended from Monday till May 17 morning: DMRC

There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:26 IST
Delhi Metro services to remain suspended from Monday till May 17 morning: DMRC

As the national capital enters into an extended period of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Sunday said its services on all lines will remain suspended from Monday till 5 am on May 17.

The DMRC statement came after the city government extended the ongoing lockdown for another week. According to the DMRC statement, in the wake of the extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended for passenger or essential services from Monday till 5 am May 17. Earlier in the day, announcing the lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down over the last few days, any complacency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

Marriages will be held at home or in courts with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). ''There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actively monitor private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers: Kejriwal writes to Vardhan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to actively monitor and supervise private COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in the country and ensure adequate availability of the vaccine doses to states and Union territories.The central ...

AP logs 22,164 new COVID cases, 92 deaths push toll to 8,707

Over 1.05 lakh sample tests turned out 22,164 fresh cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the gross to 12,87,603.In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 18,832 patients had also recovered from the infection while 92 others...

MP: Fake Remdesivir containing salt and glucose in circulation

An inter-state gang supplied at least 1,200 spurious Remdesivir injections, which contained glucose water and salt, in Madhya Pradesh in the last one month, police said on Sunday.These injections were sold as genuine Remdesivir, which is in...

Vaccination of 18-44 age group: Construction workers, kin to get COVID jab in first phase

Construction workers and their family members will be covered in the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive for those aged 18 and above, said state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday. Sidhu said the Health Department has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021