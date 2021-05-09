Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital.

This is the first time since the lockdown came into force on April 19 that the government has suspended Metro services.

Announcing the lockdown extension, Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down in the last few days, any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

The chief minister said that he got feedback from many stakeholders and the opinion was in favour of extending lockdown for another week.

''We must remember 'Jaan Hai Toh, Jahan Hai'... this time the lockdown will be stricter and the Delhi Metro will not ply from tomorrow,'' he said in an online briefing.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 273 more coronavirus deaths, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections. The positivity rate stood at 21.67 per cent, the lowest since April 16 when it was 19.7 per cent, according to the health department.

The number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be attributed to a smaller number of tests -- 61,552 -- conducted on Saturday.

Weddings will be held at home or in courts with not more than 20 people, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

''There will be a complete prohibition on marriage ceremonies at public places, banquet halls, hotels and similar places during the period,'' it said.

Service providers or owners of hotels, banquets, marriage halls, sound system, DJ, catering will have to return the advance payments for marriages during the lockdown or will have to mutually agree on a later date for the ceremonies, the order said.

Authorities including local administration, police, civic bodies and 'mandis' will be responsible for ensuring COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at inter-state bus terminals, railway stations, wholesale vegetable and fruit markets and shops providing essential goods, it said.

The services of the Delhi Metro will also be suspended during the lockdown, the order stated.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was so far running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity and a ban on standing commuters.

In a statement, the DMRC said, ''In the wake of the extension of curfew in Delhi for the containment of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its lines shall also remain suspended for passenger or essential services from Monday till 5 am May 17.'' Kejriwal said the Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 19. Although the cases have come down and the positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, strictness is needed.

''The restrictions need to be upheld for some more time. Otherwise, we will lose whatever we have achieved till now. As I have mentioned earlier, this is an extremely difficult period, the second wave is quite deadly, with many losing their lives. First and foremost, we have to save lives,'' he said.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday, will now be extended up to May 17 morning, the DDMA order stated.

Movement on roads will also be closely monitored during the lockdown.

Police authorities will ensure effective checking of persons and vehicles on roads by putting an adequate number of pickets with the objective of preventing unnecessary movement of people during curfew, the DDMA said.

''Delhi Police will also ensure that movement of individuals and vehicles should be allowed strictly as per the guidelines/protocols prescribed in the curfew order,'' it said.

Kejriwal said, ''After April 26, the chain of the coronavirus somewhat started to break as lockdown was imposed. The cases began to decrease. Now, in the past two-three days, the positivity ratio has come down to 23 per cent from the earlier 35 per cent.'' He credited Delhiites for the improvement, saying they extended their full support in lockdown.

''Everyone adhered to the norms of the lockdown. We have not done this as a favour to anyone else, this is a matter of our own lives and health,'' he said.

The Delhi government utilised the lockdown period to strengthen health resources and infrastructure, Kejriwal said.

On the shortage of oxygen, the chief minister said the situation has improved significantly now.

''With the central government's help and following the directions by the Supreme Court and the high court, the oxygen situation has appreciably improved. The emergency calls for oxygen are no longer heard,'' he said.

Kejriwal said that COVID-19 vaccination has been going on at a fast pace although there is a lack of adequate stock of vaccines and hoped that the Centre will help the Delhi government with the supply.

