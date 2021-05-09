U.S. has long way to go to recover from pandemic -commerce secretary

U.S. has long way to go to recover from pandemic -commerce secretaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:38 IST
The United States has a long way to go to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and last week's lower-than-expected jobs numbers were a reflection of that, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday.
"I think we have a long way to go to recover from the pandemic," Raimondo said on CBS' "Face the Nation." Many Americans are still struggling and there are 8 million fewer jobs than there were before the pandemic.
"We are making bold moves, but there's a long way to go and we have to be there to help Americans find jobs."
