U.S. has long way to go to recover from pandemic -commerce secretary

The United States has a long way to go to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and last week's lower-than-expected jobs numbers were a reflection of that, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday.

"I think we have a long way to go to recover from the pandemic," Raimondo said on CBS' "Face the Nation." Many Americans are still struggling and there are 8 million fewer jobs than there were before the pandemic.

"We are making bold moves, but there's a long way to go and we have to be there to help Americans find jobs."

