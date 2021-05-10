UK officials admit some markets to be subject to duties under post-Brexit deal terms - FT
Companies in freeports in Britain will not get to enjoy the full benefits of the new tax-efficient zones if they are exporting to certain countries including Canada, Norway, Switzerland and Singapore, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/33uMoUI on Sunday, citing government officials. Freeports are a special kind of port where normal tax and customs rules do not apply.Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 03:40 IST
Companies in freeports in Britain will not get to enjoy the full benefits of the new tax-efficient zones if they are exporting to certain countries including Canada, Norway, Switzerland and Singapore, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/33uMoUI on Sunday, citing government officials. Freeports are a special kind of port where normal tax and customs rules do not apply. Goods that arrive into freeports from abroad are not subject to tariffs that are normally paid to the government.
However, the recent post-Brexit trade agreements with 23 countries include clauses which specifically prohibit manufacturers in freeport-type zones from benefiting from the deals, the FT report added, citing officials. In March, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said freeports will be set up at East Midlands Airport, Liverpool, Felixstowe, Plymouth, Thames, Teesside, Humber And Solent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Liverpool
- Rishi Sunak
- Canada
- post-Brexit
- Switzerland
- Singapore
- Britain
- Thames
- Norway
- Financial Times
ALSO READ
Indian mother takes home body of son killed in accident in Singapore
Indian coronavirus variant reaches Switzerland -government says
BRIEF-Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble To Start On May 26 - Bloomberg News
India trying to get as many cryogenic oxygen containers as possible: Envoy in Singapore
Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble to start on May 26 - Bloomberg News