Police search for suspects after reported shooting at Vancouver Airport - CBC News

Police were looking for one or more suspects after a reported shooting at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, CBC News reported on Sunday. The Vancouver International Airport said in a tweet that it was working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and responding to reports of a police incident outside the airport's main terminal. It later tweeted that the situation had been contained.

"We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating," the airport said on Twitter. Bike paramedics at the airport responded and two ground units were dispatched, but no one was transported to hospital, according to CBC News.

